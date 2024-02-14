ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Declares GBX 8 Dividend

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

ICGT stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($14.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £786.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,731.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 974 ($12.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,260 ($15.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,207.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,173.89.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jane Tufnell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,207 ($15.24) per share, with a total value of £12,070 ($15,243.75). Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.