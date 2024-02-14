ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLR. Citigroup increased their price objective on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $357.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in ICON Public by 1,254.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICLR traded up $12.86 on Wednesday, reaching $288.01. The company had a trading volume of 414,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,996. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $181.92 and a fifty-two week high of $288.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.28 and its 200 day moving average is $259.43.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

