Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 489,900 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the January 15th total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other news, Director Jason Hsu acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 782,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Immix Biopharma by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
