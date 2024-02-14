Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 489,900 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the January 15th total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immix Biopharma

In other news, Director Jason Hsu acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 782,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Immix Biopharma by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

About Immix Biopharma

IMMX stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Immix Biopharma has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

