Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

