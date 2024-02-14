Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INCY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $80.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,159,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,150,000 after purchasing an additional 289,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,191,000 after purchasing an additional 527,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

