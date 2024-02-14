InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:IHT opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.16.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,279,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,254.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,947,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,408,981,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,279,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 5,701 shares of company stock worth $6,039,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

