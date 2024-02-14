InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:IHT opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.16.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.34%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
See Also
