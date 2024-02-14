Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stake Reduced by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,024,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.17.

ITGR opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.23. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

