Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 248,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 353,044 shares.The stock last traded at $30.53 and had previously closed at $30.00.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.53 million, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 111,287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 73,699 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $801,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.