Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 30,403 shares.The stock last traded at $86.65 and had previously closed at $86.84.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $783.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

