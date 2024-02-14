Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0391 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE VKQ opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VKQ. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

