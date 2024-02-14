Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,049 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.73. 1,098,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,802. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

