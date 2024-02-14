Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IIM opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.