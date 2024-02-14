Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 152.1% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 136,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

PHO stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $62.57.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.