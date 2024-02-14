Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $62.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

