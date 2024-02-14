Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 24,510 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,018% compared to the average daily volume of 2,193 call options.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 155,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 79,978 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 2,085.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 39,621 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,386,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,018 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Mattel Stock Down 1.7 %

MAT opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

