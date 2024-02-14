Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.63. Five9 has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

