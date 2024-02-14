Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.50

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 434728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.95) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
