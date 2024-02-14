ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Up 149.2% in January

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 149.2% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ioneer

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ioneer Stock Performance

NASDAQ IONR opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. ioneer has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

