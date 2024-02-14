iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 912,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,570. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
