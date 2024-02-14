iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 502,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,807,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $55.56.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

