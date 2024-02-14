iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.82

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.82 and last traded at $41.82, with a volume of 34418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

