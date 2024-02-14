iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, February 22nd (NYSEARCA:IJH)

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, February 22nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 22nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, February 22nd.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $275.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.77 and a 200-day moving average of $260.45. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $283.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,166 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 63,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

