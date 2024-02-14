iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.91

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.91 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 3934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.85.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21. The company has a market cap of $574.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 164,825 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,398,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 65,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

