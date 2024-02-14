iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.91

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXFGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.91 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 3934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.85.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21. The company has a market cap of $574.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 164,825 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,398,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 65,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

