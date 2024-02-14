iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.91

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.91 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 3934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.85.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21. The company has a market cap of $574.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
