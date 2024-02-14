iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $800,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 110.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ESMV traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,168. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Increases Dividend
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
