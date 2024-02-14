iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $800,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 110.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESMV traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,168. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.