iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 369,025 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 151,976 shares.The stock last traded at $89.79 and had previously closed at $89.30.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average of $84.91.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 97.3% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.