iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,561,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 426,087 shares.The stock last traded at $73.71 and had previously closed at $73.66.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.