iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

