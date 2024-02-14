iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,865,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,670,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.44 and a 200 day moving average of $185.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

