iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,501,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

