iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 119.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4734 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

