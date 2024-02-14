iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.19

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.19 and last traded at $92.77, with a volume of 88204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.75.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $665.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 105.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

