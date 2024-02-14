Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 150 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $105.04. The company had a trading volume of 252,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,973. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

