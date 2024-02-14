Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ remained flat at $82.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,362. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

