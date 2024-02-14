James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. James Hardie Industries’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 12.8 %

JHX opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,195,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,620,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 45,831 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JHX shares. Bank of America lowered James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

