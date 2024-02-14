JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 154.4% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JanOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JanOne by 89.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34,261 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JanOne in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JanOne by 208.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JanOne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 11.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JanOne alerts:

JanOne Trading Up 50.1 %

JAN opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. JanOne has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

About JanOne

JanOne ( NASDAQ:JAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.