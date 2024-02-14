Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $41.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

