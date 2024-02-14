JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,325,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,822,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.46% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,932,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 18,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $174.23 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

