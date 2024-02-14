JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Position Increased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,323,000 after buying an additional 4,213,428 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

JQUA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.45. 134,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,975. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $51.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.