Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

