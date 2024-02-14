Kelly Services (KELYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Kelly Services to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

In related news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $114,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,484.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at $687,696.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,309 shares of company stock worth $1,151,183 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kelly Services by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KELYA shares. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

