Knife River (KNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Knife River to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knife River Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE KNF opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41. Knife River has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $69.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KNF. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,508,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,029,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,380,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knife River by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,221,000 after buying an additional 450,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

