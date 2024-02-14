KonPay Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, KonPay has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $105,050.51 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

