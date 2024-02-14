Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.00

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 208643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTB. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 148,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

