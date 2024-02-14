Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Down to $17.13

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $14.66. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 67,532 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRNT. StockNews.com lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $964.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

