Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -118.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,910. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,608,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 609.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

