Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.270-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.27 to $0.31 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,136. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $16.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

DNUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 24.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 3.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

