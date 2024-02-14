Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of KD opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.58. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kyndryl by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 6.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

