L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,207,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

LHX stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.47. 126,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,099. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $216.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.