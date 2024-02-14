Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,931.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,546 shares of company stock worth $22,854,181. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $19.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $911.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,783. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $928.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $791.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $705.71. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

