Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 37.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.8 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

